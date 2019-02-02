Oilers-Flyers Sums

|Edmonton
|2
|1
|1
|0—4
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|2
|1—5
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Couturier 20 (Voracek, Giroux), 3:10 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Rattie 3 (Lucic), 8:03. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 30 (Khaira, Kassian), 17:33. Penalties_Nugent-Hopkins, EDM, (interference), 1:44; Gostisbehere, PHI, (tripping), 4:14; Provorov, PHI, (hooking), 9:26.
Second Period_4, Edmonton, Larsson 2 (McDavid, Gravel), 8:19. 5, Philadelphia, Giroux 16 (Voracek, Gostisbehere), 16:54 (pp). Penalties_Laughton, PHI, (delay of game), 5:32; Lucic, EDM, (tripping), 10:29; Brodziak, EDM, (hooking), 15:05; Russell, EDM, (roughing), 18:46; Raffl, PHI, (roughing), 18:46.
Third Period_6, Edmonton, Kassian 6, 4:07 (sh). 7, Philadelphia, Konecny 14 (Couturier, Lindblom), 4:34 (pp). 8, Philadelphia, Simmonds 16 (Giroux, Voracek), 11:02 (pp). Penalties_Lucic, EDM, (high sticking), 3:00; Kassian, EDM, (high sticking), 10:42.
Overtime_9, Philadelphia, Patrick 10 (van Riemsdyk, Sanheim), 2:01. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 18-17-9_44. Philadelphia 7-12-17-3_39.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Philadelphia 4 of 5.
Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 9-13-3 (39 shots-34 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 9-5-1 (44-40).
A_19,526 (19,543). T_2:31.
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Jonny Murray.
