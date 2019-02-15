Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Oilers-Hurricanes Sum

February 15, 2019 10:19 pm
 
Edmonton 1 0 0—1
Carolina 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Carolina, Niederreiter 16 (Aho, Williams), 0:37. 2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 34 (Kassian), 1:32. 3, Carolina, Wallmark 7 (Ferland, Teravainen), 2:16.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Carolina, Niederreiter 17 (Williams, Aho), 16:23.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 12-17-12_41. Carolina 9-5-13_27.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 14-13-2 (27 shots-24 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 15-6-1 (41-40).

A_14,430 (18,680). T_2:34.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Mark Shewchyk.

The Associated Press

