Oilers-Hurricanes Sums

Edmonton 1 0 0—1 Carolina 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Carolina, Niederreiter 16 (Aho, Williams), 0:37. 2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 34 (Kassian), 1:32. 3, Carolina, Wallmark 7 (Ferland, Teravainen), 2:16. Penalties_Draisaitl, EDM, (high sticking), 3:39; Aho, CAR, (hooking), 19:24.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Niederreiter, CAR, (holding), 14:20; Niederreiter, CAR, (boarding), 17:18; Martinook, CAR, (roughing), 18:03; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM, (roughing), 18:03.

Third Period_4, Carolina, Niederreiter 17 (Williams, Aho), 16:23. Penalties_Larsson, EDM, (hooking), 8:49.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 12-17-12_41. Carolina 9-5-13_27.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 14-13-2 (27 shots-24 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 15-6-1 (41-40).

A_14,430 (18,680). T_2:34.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Mark Shewchyk.

