The Associated Press
 
Oilers-Islanders Sum

February 16, 2019 10:20 pm
 
Edmonton 0 1 1—2
N.Y. Islanders 0 2 3—5

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 6 (Bailey, Toews), 3:02 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Filppula 12 (Boychuk, Leddy), 13:30. 3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 18 (Russell, Rieder), 19:57.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 17 (Toews, Bailey), 5:09. 5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 35 (McDavid, Klefbom), 10:20 (pp). 6, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 19 (Komarov), 17:44. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 18, 18:16.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 13-10-13_36. N.Y. Islanders 10-7-7_24.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 5; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 14-14-2 (23 shots-19 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 18-9-4 (36-34).

A_14,812 (15,795). T_2:30.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Tony Sericolo.

