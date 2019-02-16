Oilers-Islanders Sums

Edmonton 0 1 1—2 N.Y. Islanders 0 2 3—5

First Period_None. Penalties_Gagner, EDM, (interference), 16:03; Bailey, NYI, (high sticking), 17:00.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 6 (Bailey, Toews), 3:02 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Filppula 12 (Boychuk, Leddy), 13:30. 3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 18 (Russell, Rieder), 19:57. Penalties_Nurse, EDM, (holding), 2:23; Boychuk, NYI, (interference), 6:25; Gravel, EDM, (delay of game), 16:19; Lee, NYI, (high sticking), 17:08; Nurse, EDM, (slashing), 17:08; Lee, NYI, Major (fighting), 17:08; Nurse, EDM, Major (fighting), 17:08; Nurse, EDM, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:08.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 17 (Toews, Bailey), 5:09. 5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 35 (McDavid, Klefbom), 10:20 (pp). 6, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 19 (Komarov), 17:44. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 18, 18:16. Penalties_Komarov, NYI, (holding), 9:39; Lee, NYI, (tripping), 10:58; Nelson, NYI, (holding), 14:54.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 13-10-13_36. N.Y. Islanders 10-7-7_24.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 5; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 14-14-2 (23 shots-19 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 18-9-4 (36-34).

A_14,812 (15,795). T_2:30.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.