Oilers-Penguins Sum

|Edmonton
|1
|0
|0—1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|1—3
First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 33 (McDavid, Klefbom), 4:45.
Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Rust 16 (Dumoulin, Cullen), 2:30 (sh). 3, Pittsburgh, Blueger 3 (Letang, Crosby), 6:10.
Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, McCann 11, 19:00.
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 11-16-12_39. Pittsburgh 8-11-15_34.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.
Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 14-12-2 (33 shots-31 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 17-9-1 (39-38).
A_18,570 (18,387). T_2:34.
Referees_Dean Morton, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Libor Suchanek.
