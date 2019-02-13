Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Oilers-Penguins Sum

February 13, 2019 10:46 pm
 
Edmonton 1 0 0—1
Pittsburgh 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 33 (McDavid, Klefbom), 4:45.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Rust 16 (Dumoulin, Cullen), 2:30 (sh). 3, Pittsburgh, Blueger 3 (Crosby, Letang), 6:10.

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, McCann 11, 19:00.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 11-16-12_39. Pittsburgh 8-11-15_34.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 14-12-2 (33 shots-31 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 17-9-1 (39-38).

A_18,570 (18,387). Referees_Dean Morton, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Libor Suchanek.

