Oilers-Penguins Sums

Edmonton 1 0 0—1 Pittsburgh 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 33 (McDavid, Klefbom), 4:45. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Rust 16 (Dumoulin, Cullen), 2:30 (sh). 3, Pittsburgh, Blueger 3 (Crosby, Letang), 6:10. Penalties_Pearson, PIT, (closing hand on the puck), 1:55; Rust, PIT, (holding), 11:48; Larsson, EDM, (elbowing), 15:24; Letang, PIT, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 17:25.

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, McCann 11, 19:00. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 11-16-12_39. Pittsburgh 8-11-15_34.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 14-12-2 (33 shots-31 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 17-9-1 (39-38).

A_18,570 (18,387). Referees_Dean Morton, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Libor Suchanek.

