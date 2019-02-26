Oilers-Predators Sums

|Edmonton
|1
|0
|1
|0—2
|Nashville
|0
|2
|0
|0—3
|Nashville won shootout 3-2.
First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 35, 2:08. Penalties_Nurse, EDM, (hooking), 1:14; Sekera, EDM, (tripping), 19:18.
Second Period_2, Nashville, Sissons 10 (Subban, Grimaldi), 11:43. 3, Nashville, Subban 5 (Jarnkrok, Bonino), 13:07. Penalties_Donovan, NSH, (hooking), 2:35; Turris, NSH, (hooking), 9:13; Gagner, EDM, (tripping), 9:24.
Third Period_4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 36 (Chiasson), 9:12. Penalties_Turris, NSH, (high sticking), 8:29; Koskinen, EDM, served by Currie, (delay of game), 16:58.
Overtime_None. Penalties_Rieder, EDM, (hooking), 0:55.
Shootout_Nashville 2 (Turris NG, Ellis NG, Forsberg G, Boyle G), Edmonton 1 (Draisaitl NG, Nugent-Hopkins NG, Gagner G, Rattie NG).
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-9-9-2_29. Nashville 10-12-15-1-3_41.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 3; Nashville 0 of 5.
Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 16-14-3 (38 shots-36 saves). Nashville, Rinne 22-16-3 (27-25).
A_17,481 (17,113). T_2:46.
Referees_Kevin Pollock, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brad Kovachik.
