Oilers-Predators Sums

Edmonton 1 0 1 0—2 Nashville 0 2 0 0—3 Nashville won shootout 3-2.

First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 35, 2:08. Penalties_Nurse, EDM, (hooking), 1:14; Sekera, EDM, (tripping), 19:18.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Sissons 10 (Subban, Grimaldi), 11:43. 3, Nashville, Subban 5 (Jarnkrok, Bonino), 13:07. Penalties_Donovan, NSH, (hooking), 2:35; Turris, NSH, (hooking), 9:13; Gagner, EDM, (tripping), 9:24.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 36 (Chiasson), 9:12. Penalties_Turris, NSH, (high sticking), 8:29; Koskinen, EDM, served by Currie, (delay of game), 16:58.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Rieder, EDM, (hooking), 0:55.

Shootout_Nashville 2 (Turris NG, Ellis NG, Forsberg G, Boyle G), Edmonton 1 (Draisaitl NG, Nugent-Hopkins NG, Gagner G, Rattie NG).

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-9-9-2_29. Nashville 10-12-15-1-3_41.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 3; Nashville 0 of 5.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 16-14-3 (38 shots-36 saves). Nashville, Rinne 22-16-3 (27-25).

A_17,481 (17,113). T_2:46.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brad Kovachik.

