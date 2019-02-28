Oilers-Senators Sums

Edmonton 0 2 2—4 Ottawa 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Ottawa, Tierney 7 (Tkachuk, Batherson), 13:59. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, McDavid 33 (Currie), 6:47. 3, Edmonton, Gagner 4 (Benning, Rattie), 17:21. Penalties_Jaros, OTT, (tripping), 10:02; Paajarvi, OTT, (holding), 18:49.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Cave 2 (Currie), 1:46. 5, Ottawa, Borowiecki 1 (White, Jaros), 7:15. 6, Edmonton, Kassian 9 (Nurse, Draisaitl), 18:53. Penalties_Chiasson, EDM, (hooking), 14:51; White, OTT, (tripping), 15:31; Tierney, OTT, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:53.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-9-8_26. Ottawa 13-9-15_37.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 1.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 17-15-4 (37 shots-35 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 14-21-3 (25-22).

A_18,358 (18,572). T_2:26.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Derek Nansen.

