Oilers-Wild Sums

February 7, 2019 11:19 pm
 
Edmonton 1 1 2—4
Minnesota 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Edmonton, Nurse 7 (McDavid, Kassian), 2:15. Penalties_Suter, MIN, (interference), 2:40.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Rattie 4 (Nugent-Hopkins), 4:32. Penalties_Benning, EDM, (cross checking), 10:18.

Third Period_3, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 3 (Kunin, Zucker), 2:50. 4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 32 (Chiasson, Nugent-Hopkins), 5:35 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Kassian 7 (McDavid), 18:40. Penalties_Zucker, MIN, (interference), 5:15; Nurse, EDM, (cross checking), 6:34; Granlund, MIN, (tripping), 8:46.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-5-10_23. Minnesota 6-15-15_36.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 10-14-3 (36 shots-35 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 20-18-4 (22-19).

A_18,904 (18,064). T_2:30.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Bryan Pancich.

