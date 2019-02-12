Okwonkwo loaned to Montreal Impact from Bologna

MONTREAL (AP) — Nigerian striker Orji Okwonkwo has been loaned to Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact for the 2019 season by the Italian club Bologna.

The 21-year-old joined Bologna from Nigeria’s Abuja and has three goals in 27 Serie A games. He played five games for Nigeria’s title-winning team at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.

Montreal announced the move Tuesday.

