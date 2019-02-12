Listen Live Sports

Ole Miss vacates 33 wins as part of NCAA punishment

February 12, 2019 12:08 pm
 
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s football program will vacate 33 wins over six separate seasons as part of its punishment in a recently resolved NCAA infractions case against the school.

The school vacated wins in 2010 (four wins), 2011, (two wins), 2012 (seven wins), 2013 (seven wins), 2014 (eight wins) and 2016 (five wins) according to documents on the school’s website. The 2010 and 2011 wins were under coach Houston Nutt. All the other vacated wins were under coach Hugh Freeze.

The vacated wins include the 2013 Compass Bowl win over Pitt and one of the most iconic wins in school history when the Rebels upset Alabama at home 23-17 in 2014. Fans tore down the goalposts and carried them through Oxford in the aftermath of the victory.

The vacated wins were on top of several other punishments in the case, including a two-year postseason ban, probation and scholarship restrictions.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

