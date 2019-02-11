Listen Live Sports

Olympic champion rower Reinelt of Germany dies at 30

February 11, 2019 10:32 am
 
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Maximilian Reinelt, an Olympic gold medalist rower from Germany who was a long-time member of the country’s successful men’s eights crew, has died. He was 30.

Police in the Swiss canton (state) of Graubuenden said Reinelt collapsed while cross-country skiing in St. Moritz over the weekend. The cause of death was not announced.

Reinelt won Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games and silver four years later in Rio de Janeiro.

The German rowing federation said Reinelt ended his competitive career after the 2016 Olympics to complete his medical studies, and was soon to work as a team doctor with a German under-23 squad.

Reinelt also won two world championship gold medals and multiple European titles.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

