Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Olympic sports urged to be less entitled, more business-like

February 28, 2019 12:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic sports bodies have been urged to act less entitled and more business-like when working with athletes and independent promoters.

The Association of Summer Olympic International Federations umbrella group says “a protectionist approach is not going to cut it” in future.

The ASOIF’s analysis of challenges facing members was published after some Olympic swimmers filed an antitrust suit in California against their governing body FINA.

The report says some sports bodies “struggled to drive an appropriate share of revenue and profile to their top athletes,” and need “a more proactive, creative, commercially driven and collaborative mindset.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

It suggests that since athletes now have greater influence through social media they “will need to be offered greater incentives to compete in established events.”

Citing the Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson golf match last November, the report foresees more athletes acting like rights holders to organize their own events.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.