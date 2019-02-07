Listen Live Sports

Omaha rallies to edge South Dakota 107-102 in OT

February 7, 2019 10:52 pm
 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Zach Jackson tossed in 27 points, Mitchell Hahn hit a big 3-pointer and scored 21 and KJ Robinson added 20 points and seven assists to help Omaha rally past South Dakota 107-102 in overtime on Thursday night at neutral-site Sanford Pentagon.

Omaha took a 40-33 lead into halftime, but the Coyotes battled back and took an 82-77 lead on two Triston Simpson free throws with 47 seconds left in regulation. Jackson nailed a 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go to pull the Mavericks (14-9, 8-2 Summit League) within 83-82. Simpson made two more free throws before Hahn scored on a layup to keep it a one-point game. Simpson sank two foul shots with 15 seconds left, but Hahn buried a 3-pointer with 6 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime tied at 87.

Matt Pile scored six points of his 11 points for Omaha in the extra period and his 3-point play with 2:27 remaining gave the Mavericks a 95-90 lead. The Coyotes (9-14, 3-7) would get no closer.

Stanley Umude finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double for South Dakota. Simpson also scored 24, sinking 11 of his 13 foul shots.

The two teams combined for 57 fouls and 82 free throws.

