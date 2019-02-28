Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oman Open Leading Scores

February 28, 2019 12:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday
At Almoug Golf
Muscat, Oman
Purse: $1.75 million
Yardage: 7,365; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round
Kurt Kitayama, United States 34-32—66
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 35-32—67
Yusaku Miyazato, Japan 32-35—67
Raphael Jacquelin, France 33-35—68
Adrien Saddier, France 33-35—68
Alexander Levy, France 34-34—68
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 35-33—68
David Horsey, England 34-34—68
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 37-31—68
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 35-33—68
Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 36-33—69
Jorge Campillo, Spain 36-33—69
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 35-34—69
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 34-35—69
Also
Sean Crocker, United States 35-37—72
Sihwan Kim, United States 35-37—72
David Lipsky, United States 35-37—72
John Catlin, United States 35-41—76

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.