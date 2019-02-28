Oman Open Leading Scores

|Thursday
|At Almoug Golf
|Muscat, Oman
|Purse: $1.75 million
|Yardage: 7,365; Par: 72 (36-36)
|First Round
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|34-32—66
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|35-32—67
|Yusaku Miyazato, Japan
|32-35—67
|Raphael Jacquelin, France
|33-35—68
|Adrien Saddier, France
|33-35—68
|Alexander Levy, France
|34-34—68
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|35-33—68
|David Horsey, England
|34-34—68
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain
|37-31—68
|Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
|35-33—68
|Gavin Moynihan, Ireland
|36-33—69
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|36-33—69
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|35-34—69
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|34-35—69
|Also
|Sean Crocker, United States
|35-37—72
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|35-37—72
|David Lipsky, United States
|35-37—72
|John Catlin, United States
|35-41—76
