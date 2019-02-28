Oman Open Leading Scores

Thursday At Almoug Golf Muscat, Oman Purse: $1.75 million Yardage: 7,365; Par: 72 (36-36) First Round Kurt Kitayama, United States 34-32—66 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 35-32—67 Yusaku Miyazato, Japan 32-35—67 Raphael Jacquelin, France 33-35—68 Adrien Saddier, France 33-35—68 Alexander Levy, France 34-34—68 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 35-33—68 David Horsey, England 34-34—68 Alejandro Canizares, Spain 37-31—68 Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 35-33—68 Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 36-33—69 Jorge Campillo, Spain 36-33—69 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 35-34—69 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 34-35—69 Also Sean Crocker, United States 35-37—72 Sihwan Kim, United States 35-37—72 David Lipsky, United States 35-37—72 John Catlin, United States 35-41—76

