Oni scores 21 to carry Yale past Penn 78-65

February 9, 2019 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Miye Oni had 21 points as Yale extended its home winning streak to eight games, defeating Penn 78-65 on Saturday night.

Alex Copeland had 15 points for Yale (15-4, 5-1 Ivy League). Blake Reynolds added 13 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Bruner had 12 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Devon Goodman had 16 points for the Quakers (14-8, 2-4). Antonio Woods added 16 points. AJ Brodeur had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Yale plays Columbia on the road on Friday. Penn matches up against Dartmouth at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

