Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Onyenwere paces UCLA women to 100-90 win over No. 17 Utah

February 10, 2019 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kennedy Burke scored 26 points, Michaela Onyenwere added 25 points for the sophomore’s 11th 20-plus game of the season and UCLA beat No. 17 Utah 100-90 on Sunday.

UCLA has won 13 straight games in the series since an 89-42 setback on Dec. 1, 2001.

Japreece Dean added 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists for UCLA (15-9, 8-4 Pac-12), which has won six straight. She had her school-record streak of 40-made free throws end on Friday and hit 10 of 10 against Utah. Bonnie Samuelson holds the Pac-12 record at 44. Lajahna Drummer grabbed four rebounds to move 10 away from becoming the ninth player in program history with at least 800.

Dean beat the third-quarter buzzer with a long 3-pointer from the left wing to extend UCLA’s lead to 60-56. The Bruins opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to take the first double-digit lead of the game, and later went on a 12-2 run for a 17- point advantage.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Bruins set a program record with a 40-point quarter to close the game.

Megan Huff had 23 points and 13 rebounds for Utah (18-5, 7-5). Freshman Dre’Una Edwards added 21 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.