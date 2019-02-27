Listen Live Sports

...

Orioles 7, Red Sox 6

February 27, 2019 4:16 pm
 
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Brd Jr. cf 3 1 2 1
Ystzmsk cf 1 0 0 0 Matheny cf 2 0 0 0
Yng Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 M.Betts rf 3 0 0 0
Bostick lf 2 0 0 0 J.Duran rf 2 1 1 0
R.Nunez 3b 3 1 2 0 E.Nunez 2b 3 0 2 0
Mntcstl 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Ntzer 2b 2 0 0 0
Sntnder rf 3 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 2 0 0 0
Stewart rf 2 0 1 0 Tzu.Lin ss 2 1 1 1
Ri.Ruiz 1b 2 1 0 0 Sa.Leon c 2 1 1 0
Wlkrson 1b 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez c 2 0 2 1
R.Mrtin ss 2 3 2 2 B.Dlbec 1b 3 1 2 0
Jackson ss 2 0 0 0 Cstllns 1b 2 0 0 0
C.Sisco dh 3 2 3 5 M.Chvis 3b 2 1 1 3
Crvenka ph 0 0 0 0 M.Mller 3b 0 0 0 0
C.Perez c 3 0 0 0 B.Brntz lf 3 0 0 0
Brckmyr c 1 0 0 0 Rusconi lf 1 0 0 0
Rnhimer 2b 3 0 1 0 Campana dh 4 0 0 0
Z.Vncej 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 7 11 7 Totals 38 6 12 6
Baltimore 020 230 000—7
Boston 100 300 002—6

E_Brockmeyer (1), Vincej (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Boston 2. LOB_Baltimore 8, Boston 9. 2B_Stewart (1), Martin (1), Lin (2), Hernandez (1). HR_Sisco 2 (3), Bradley Jr. (2), Chavis (3). SB_Stewart (1), Martin (1), Reinheimer (1), Duran (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Ynoa 2 3 1 1 0 2
Phillips H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Schultz W, 1-0 1 4 3 3 0 0
Fry H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0
Kline H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Scott H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tate 2 3 2 2 1 1
Boston
Rodriguez 2 3 2 2 1 3
Workman 1 1 0 0 0 2
Thornburg 1 2 2 2 0 1
Brewer L, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 2
Hernandez 2 2 0 0 1 3
Walden 2 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Walden (Wilkerson).

WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:58. A_9,293

