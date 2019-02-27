Orioles 7, Red Sox 6

|Baltimore
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brd Jr. cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ystzmsk cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Matheny cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bostick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Duran rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|E.Nunez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Mntcstl 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Ntzer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tzu.Lin ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ri.Ruiz 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sa.Leon c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Wlkrson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|R.Mrtin ss
|2
|3
|2
|2
|B.Dlbec 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Jackson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sisco dh
|3
|2
|3
|5
|M.Chvis 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Crvenka ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mller 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Brntz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brckmyr c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rusconi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rnhimer 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Campana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Vncej 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|Baltimore
|020
|230
|000—7
|Boston
|100
|300
|002—6
E_Brockmeyer (1), Vincej (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Boston 2. LOB_Baltimore 8, Boston 9. 2B_Stewart (1), Martin (1), Lin (2), Hernandez (1). HR_Sisco 2 (3), Bradley Jr. (2), Chavis (3). SB_Stewart (1), Martin (1), Reinheimer (1), Duran (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Ynoa
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Phillips H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Schultz W, 1-0
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Fry H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Kline H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Scott H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tate
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Boston
|Rodriguez
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Workman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thornburg
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Brewer L, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Hernandez
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Walden
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Walden (Wilkerson).
WP_Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:58. A_9,293
