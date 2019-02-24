Listen Live Sports

Orioles 9, Blue Jays 8

February 24, 2019 4:21 pm
 
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McKnney rf 3 1 2 0 J.Vllar 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Davis cf 2 1 0 0 Brckmyr 1b 1 1 1 0
A.Alfrd lf 3 0 1 0 Mancini lf 2 1 2 0
Bchette ss 1 1 1 0 Bostick ph 2 0 0 1
Grr Jr. ss 3 1 1 1 C.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0
E.Sgard 3b 1 0 0 0 Wlkrson ph 2 0 1 1
R.Tllez 1b 3 1 2 0 Mntcstl dh 2 1 0 0
N.Knght pr 0 0 0 1 Sntnder ph 1 0 0 0
Grr Jr. 3b 3 1 1 1 Ri.Ruiz 3b 1 2 1 3
Fo.Wall lf 2 0 0 0 Z.Vncej 3b 2 0 0 0
D.Pmpey cf 3 1 2 1 Escobar ss 2 1 1 0
R.Felds rf 2 0 1 1 Jackson ss 1 0 1 0
L.Maile c 3 0 0 0 Stewart rf 2 0 0 0
Pntcost c 2 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz rf 2 0 1 0
Smt Jr. dh 3 0 1 2 Au.Hays cf 2 1 1 1
Cntwell ph 2 1 1 1 McKenna cf 1 1 0 0
R.Urena 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Perez c 2 0 1 2
C.Bggio ph 3 0 1 0 A.Wynns c 1 1 0 0
Totals 41 8 14 8 Totals 31 9 10 8
Toronto 014 000 030—8
Baltimore 300 300 30x—9

E_Davis (1). LOB_Toronto 11, Baltimore 3. 2B_McKinney (1), Gurriel Jr. (1), Perez (1). HR_Pompey (1), Cantwell (1), Ruiz (1). SB_Pompey (1), Smith Jr. (1), Mancini (1). CS_Wilkerson (1), Jackson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Reid-Foley 2 2 3 3 1 1
Biagini H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Thornton L, 0-1 2 3 3 3 1 2
Morimando 1 0 0 0 1 0
Murphy 1 2 3 3 2 1
Perez 1 2 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Hess 2 3 1 1 0 0
Scott 1-3 4 4 4 0 0
Almengo 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Yacabonis W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3
Carroll H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Tate H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Gilmartin 1-3 1 3 3 3 0
Wotherspoon H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Kline 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Wotherspoon (Knight).

WP_Yacabonis.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Will Little; Second, John Libka; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:09. A_5,199

