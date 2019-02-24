Orioles 9, Blue Jays 8

|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McKnney rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|J.Vllar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Brckmyr 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A.Alfrd lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Bchette ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bostick ph
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Grr Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|C.Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sgard 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wlkrson ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|R.Tllez 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Mntcstl dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|N.Knght pr
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sntnder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Fo.Wall lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Vncej 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Pmpey cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Escobar ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|R.Felds rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Jackson ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|L.Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pntcost c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yu.Diaz rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Smt Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Au.Hays cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Cntwell ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|McKenna cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R.Urena 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|C.Bggio ph
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Wynns c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|8
|14
|8
|Totals
|31
|9
|10
|8
|Toronto
|014
|000
|030—8
|Baltimore
|300
|300
|30x—9
E_Davis (1). LOB_Toronto 11, Baltimore 3. 2B_McKinney (1), Gurriel Jr. (1), Perez (1). HR_Pompey (1), Cantwell (1), Ruiz (1). SB_Pompey (1), Smith Jr. (1), Mancini (1). CS_Wilkerson (1), Jackson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Reid-Foley
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Biagini H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thornton L, 0-1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Morimando
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Perez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Hess
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Scott
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Almengo
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yacabonis W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Carroll H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tate H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gilmartin
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Wotherspoon H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kline
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Wotherspoon (Knight).
WP_Yacabonis.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Will Little; Second, John Libka; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:09. A_5,199
