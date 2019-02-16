Listen Live Sports

Orioles agree to terms with SS Alcides Escobar

February 16, 2019 3:04 pm
 
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms with shortstop Alcides Escobar on a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.

Baltimore has been looking to increase its infield depth, and Escobar is expected to challenge for the starting shortstop spot.

The 32-year-old Escobar has played 11 seasons with Milwaukee and Kansas City and has a .258 lifetime average. In 2018, he hit .231 with four homers and 31 RBIs.

Escobar won the Gold Glove and was an All-Star in 2015, the same year Kansas City won the World Series.

In 2014, 2016 and 2017, Escobar played all 162 games.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

