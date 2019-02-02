Listen Live Sports

O’Suji’s late FTs helps Houston Bapt. hold off Texas A&M-CC

February 2, 2019 10:31 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen O’Suji, who finished with 18 points, made three free throws in the final seconds to help Houston Baptist win consecutive games for just the second time this season as the Huskies slipped past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-72 on Saturday night.

Kareem South, who posted a career-high with 24 points, drilled a 3 in the last second to move Texas A&M-Corpus Christi within one.

Houston Baptist (7-13, 3-6 Southland Conference) beat Incarnate Word 96-92 on Wednesday night to stop a six-game losing skid.

O’Suji was 9 of 12 from the line. Ty Dalton added 14 points and Benjamin Uloko chipped in 12 for HBU.

The Huskies jumped out to an 11-0 lead and coasted to a 32-22 advantage at the break. The Islanders gradually closed the gap and tied it at 58-58 after Tre Gray, who finished with 12 points, completed a 3-point play with 4:59 left. The Islanders (9-12, 4-4) never could get out front.

