Ottey leads UIC over IUPUI 76-75

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Ottey had 13 points and scored the winning layup with 26 seconds left as Illinois-Chicago beat IUPUI 76-75 on Saturday.

After Ottey’s basket, the Jaguars had one shot blocked and missed two more on their final possession.

Michael Diggins and Tarkus Ferguson added 12 points apiece for the Flames. Rob Howard Jr. and Jamie Ahale chipped in 11 points each. Diggins also had seven rebounds for the Flames, while Howard Jr. posted three blocks.

Jaylen Minnett had 20 points for the Jaguars (14-11, 6-6 Horizon League). Ahmed Ismail added 13 points. Evan Hall and Grant Weatherford both had 10 points.

Camron Justice, the Jaguars’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 20 points per game, was held to only 6 points (2 of 10).

The Flames leveled the season series against the Jaguars with the win. IUPUI defeated Illinois-Chicago 66-64 on Jan. 4. Illinois-Chicago (13-12, 7-5) takes on Cleveland St. on the road on Thursday. IUPUI matches up against Youngstown State on the road on Thursday.

