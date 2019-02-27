Listen Live Sports

Pacers-Mavericks, Box

February 27, 2019 10:55 pm
 
INDIANA (101)

Bogdanovic 9-16 3-3 22, Young 5-10 1-2 11, Turner 4-10 3-4 13, Collison 1-6 4-4 7, Matthews 6-13 4-4 20, McDermott 3-6 1-2 7, Leaf 4-4 1-2 9, O’Quinn 1-1 0-0 2, Holiday 1-3 0-0 3, Joseph 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 37-77 17-21 101.

DALLAS (110)

Hardaway Jr. 7-16 2-3 20, Nowitzki 4-10 0-0 11, Powell 5-8 1-3 12, Doncic 9-16 5-7 26, Brunson 9-14 3-5 24, Finney-Smith 0-4 2-2 2, Jackson 2-4 0-1 4, Kleber 2-2 0-0 6, Harris 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 40-81 14-23 110.

Indiana 27 26 25 23—101
Dallas 28 25 26 31—110

3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-28 (Matthews 4-10, Turner 2-4, Holiday 1-2, Joseph 1-2, Collison 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-4, Young 0-1, McDermott 0-2), Dallas 16-37 (Hardaway Jr. 4-9, Brunson 3-6, Nowitzki 3-6, Doncic 3-8, Kleber 2-2, Powell 1-1, Finney-Smith 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Harris 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 38 (Leaf 7), Dallas 42 (Doncic 10). Assists_Indiana 19 (Young 5), Dallas 27 (Doncic 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 23, Dallas 22. Technicals_Bogdanovic. A_19,978 (19,200).

