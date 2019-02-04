Listen Live Sports

Pacers-Pelicans, Box

February 4, 2019 10:27 pm
 
INDIANA (109)

Bogdanovic 4-12 3-5 14, Young 6-10 2-2 14, Turner 5-17 5-7 15, Collison 9-14 1-2 22, Joseph 2-7 0-0 5, Sabonis 7-9 2-2 16, Leaf 2-3 0-0 5, A.Holiday 2-5 3-4 8, Sumner 0-2 1-2 1, Evans 4-12 0-0 9. Totals 41-91 17-24 109.

NEW ORLEANS (107)

Miller 5-13 2-3 16, Williams 3-13 0-0 8, Okafor 11-16 3-3 25, Jackson 2-7 0-0 5, J.Holiday 6-15 7-9 19, Hill 0-0 2-2 2, Diallo 5-8 2-3 12, Frazier 0-3 2-2 2, Clark 7-15 2-2 18. Totals 39-90 20-24 107.

Indiana 25 28 30 26—109
New Orleans 20 30 24 33—107

3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-28 (Bogdanovic 3-5, Collison 3-6, Leaf 1-2, A.Holiday 1-3, Evans 1-3, Joseph 1-4, Sumner 0-1, Turner 0-4), New Orleans 9-38 (Miller 4-11, Clark 2-7, Williams 2-8, Jackson 1-3, Frazier 0-2, J.Holiday 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 43 (Sabonis 13), New Orleans 55 (Diallo 14). Assists_Indiana 25 (Collison 6), New Orleans 26 (J.Holiday 9). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, New Orleans 19. Technicals_Sabonis, Indiana coach Nate McMillan, New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. A_15,780 (16,867).

