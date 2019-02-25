Pacers-Pistons, Box

INDIANA (109)

Bogdanovic 9-18 6-6 25, Young 5-9 0-0 10, Turner 3-10 0-0 7, Collison 7-13 4-4 21, Matthews 4-9 2-2 14, McDermott 1-3 2-2 5, Sabonis 9-13 5-7 23, Leaf 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 40-87 19-21 109.

DETROIT (113)

Brown 1-4 1-2 3, Griffin 6-18 3-8 20, Drummond 12-21 2-4 26, Jackson 3-10 6-6 14, Ellington 4-10 2-3 14, Pachulia 0-0 0-0 0, Maker 0-2 2-2 2, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Galloway 5-8 1-1 13, Kennard 7-10 0-0 19. Totals 39-88 17-26 113.

Indiana 20 31 26 32—109 Detroit 36 19 29 29—113

3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-26 (Matthews 4-7, Collison 3-4, Turner 1-3, McDermott 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-5, Evans 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Young 0-1, Leaf 0-1), Detroit 18-41 (Kennard 5-8, Griffin 5-10, Ellington 4-10, Jackson 2-5, Galloway 2-5, Smith 0-1, Brown 0-1, Maker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 42 (Young 12), Detroit 47 (Drummond 16). Assists_Indiana 23 (Collison 5), Detroit 28 (Griffin 10). Total Fouls_Indiana 23, Detroit 20. Technicals_Indiana coach Nate McMillan, Bogdanovic, Young, Griffin, Drummond. A_15,321 (20,491).

