Pacific seeks revenge on LMU

Loyola Marymount (17-10, 5-8) vs. Pacific (13-14, 3-9)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific seeks revenge on Loyola Marymount after dropping the first matchup in Los Angeles. The teams last played on Jan. 31, when the Lions shot 51.2 percent from the field while limiting Pacific’s shooters to just 30.6 percent en route to the 60-42 victory.

STEPPING UP: Pacific’s Jahlil Tripp has averaged 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while Roberto Gallinat has put up 14.8 points. For the Lions, James Batemon has averaged 16.6 points while Mattias Markusson has put up 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Batemon has had his hand in 42 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Pacific is 0-8 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 13-6 when it scores at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: Loyola Marymount is a perfect 14-0 when it scores at least 65 points. The Lions are 3-10 when scoring any fewer than 65.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola Marymount defense has allowed only 62.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 14th-lowest figure in the country. The Pacific offense has produced just 68.8 points through 27 games (ranked 247th among Division I teams).

