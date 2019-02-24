Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 5, White Sox 4

February 24, 2019 5:56 pm
 
< a min read
Chicago San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Tlson lf 3 0 1 0 M.Mrgot cf 3 0 2 0
J.Boker pr 2 0 0 0 A.Allen c 1 0 0 0
J.Rndon ss 3 0 0 0 L.Urias 2b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez ss 1 0 0 0 A.Craig 1b 1 0 0 0
Y.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0
M.Skole pr 2 2 1 1 Olvares cf 1 0 0 0
D.Palka rf 1 0 0 0 Renfroe lf 2 2 2 1
Rthrfrd rf 4 0 3 1 B.Pwell rf 1 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 2 0 2 0 Tts Jr. ss 1 1 0 0
N.Nolan pr 2 0 0 0 J.Qiroz 2b 1 0 0 0
Collins dh 3 0 0 1 A.Hdges c 2 0 0 0
T.Frost ph 0 0 0 0 J.Nylor lf 1 0 0 0
Pterson 3b 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 2 2 2 4
Johnson 3b 2 0 0 0 H.Potts 3b 1 0 0 0
Cordell cf 2 1 1 1 Mjs-Brn 3b 2 0 0 0
Gnzalez cf 2 0 1 0 G.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0
R.Goins 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Vsler dh 2 0 0 0
Mendick 2b 2 1 1 0 J.Gerra ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 4 10 4 Totals 29 5 6 5
Chicago 000 011 200—4
San Diego 020 201 00x—5

E_Perdomo (1), Garcia (1). DP_Chicago 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Chicago 10, San Diego 2. 2B_Rutherford (1), Mendick (1), Margot (1). HR_Cordell (1), Renfroe (1), Rodriguez 2 (2). SB_Margot (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Flores L, 0-1 2 1 2 2 1 2
Bummer 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Minaya 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Frare 2 1 1 1 0 3
Foster 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Nix W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 0
Perdomo H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1
Avila 2 4 2 1 0 2
Bollinger H, 1 1 2 2 2 0 1
McGrath H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Stout 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Bollinger (Alvarez).

WP_Minaya, McGrath.

PB_McCann.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:40. A_2,927

