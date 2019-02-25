Panthers-Avalanche Sums

Florida 0 2 1 1—4 Colorado 0 2 1 0—3

First Period_None. Penalties_McGinn, FLA, (tripping), 5:53.

Second Period_1, Colorado, Jost 9 (Compher, Nemeth), 2:12. 2, Colorado, Rantanen 26 (Barrie), 14:31. 3, Florida, Brouwer 8 (Weegar, Yandle), 18:26. 4, Florida, Dadonov 22 (Hoffman, Barkov), 19:35 (pp). Penalties_Borgstrom, FLA, (high sticking), 4:41; Bourque, COL, (interference), 11:46; Zadorov, COL, (interference), 18:33.

Third Period_5, Colorado, Brassard 11 (Barrie, Graves), 7:49. 6, Florida, Hoffman 27 (Weegar, Yandle), 11:57. Penalties_None.

Overtime_7, Florida, Ekblad 11 (Hoffman), 0:26. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Florida 6-20-11-1_38. Colorado 10-14-14-1_39.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; Colorado 0 of 2.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 14-13-1 (39 shots-36 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 17-15-9 (38-34).

A_14,338 (18,007). T_2:40.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, Libor Suchanek.

