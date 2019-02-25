Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers-Avalanche Sums

February 25, 2019 11:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Florida 0 2 1 1—4
Colorado 0 2 1 0—3

First Period_None. Penalties_McGinn, FLA, (tripping), 5:53.

Second Period_1, Colorado, Jost 9 (Compher, Nemeth), 2:12. 2, Colorado, Rantanen 26 (Barrie), 14:31. 3, Florida, Brouwer 8 (Weegar, Yandle), 18:26. 4, Florida, Dadonov 22 (Hoffman, Barkov), 19:35 (pp). Penalties_Borgstrom, FLA, (high sticking), 4:41; Bourque, COL, (interference), 11:46; Zadorov, COL, (interference), 18:33.

Third Period_5, Colorado, Brassard 11 (Barrie, Graves), 7:49. 6, Florida, Hoffman 27 (Weegar, Yandle), 11:57. Penalties_None.

Overtime_7, Florida, Ekblad 11 (Hoffman), 0:26. Penalties_None.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Florida 6-20-11-1_38. Colorado 10-14-14-1_39.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; Colorado 0 of 2.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 14-13-1 (39 shots-36 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 17-15-9 (38-34).

A_14,338 (18,007). T_2:40.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 Discover Small Business Opportunities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct rescue swimmer training in Pacific Ocean

Today in History

1933: FDR inaugurated as 32nd president

Get our daily newsletter.