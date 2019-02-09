Panthers-Capitals Sum

|Florida
|2
|1
|1
|1—5
|Washington
|0
|2
|2
|0—4
First Period_1, Florida, Vatrano 18 (Trocheck, Ekblad), 12:55. 2, Florida, Yandle 8 (Sheahan, Malgin), 13:30.
Second Period_3, Washington, Connolly 11 (Burakovsky), 5:02. 4, Florida, Sceviour 5 (Ekblad), 9:17. 5, Washington, Eller 7 (Dowd, Connolly), 19:19.
Third Period_6, Florida, Brassard 10, 0:07. 7, Washington, Connolly 12 (Burakovsky, Eller), 6:12. 8, Washington, Kuznetsov 13 (Orlov, Ovechkin), 16:54.
Overtime_9, Florida, Hoffman 25 (Barkov, Yandle), 1:31 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Florida 9-10-9-3_31. Washington 8-12-10_30.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 4; Washington 0 of 1.
Goalies_Florida, Luongo 12-12-1 (30 shots-26 saves). Washington, Holtby 19-13-4 (31-26).
A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:36.
Referees_Chris Lee, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Kory Nagy.
