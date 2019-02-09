Listen Live Sports

Panthers-Capitals Sum

February 9, 2019 10:20 pm
 
Florida 2 1 1 1—5
Washington 0 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Florida, Vatrano 18 (Ekblad, Trocheck), 12:55. 2, Florida, Yandle 8 (Malgin, Sheahan), 13:30.

Second Period_3, Washington, Connolly 11 (Burakovsky), 5:02. 4, Florida, Sceviour 5 (Ekblad), 9:17. 5, Washington, Eller 7 (Connolly, Dowd), 19:19.

Third Period_6, Florida, Brassard 10, 0:07. 7, Washington, Connolly 12 (Burakovsky, Eller), 6:12. 8, Washington, Kuznetsov 13 (Orlov, Ovechkin), 16:54.

Overtime_9, Florida, Hoffman 25 (Yandle, Barkov), 1:31 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-10-9-3_31. Washington 8-12-10_30.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 4; Washington 0 of 1.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 12-12-1 (30 shots-26 saves). Washington, Holtby 19-13-4 (31-26).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:36.

Referees_Chris Lee, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Kory Nagy.

