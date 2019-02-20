Panthers longtime running backs coach Jim Skipper retires

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers running backs coach Jim Skipper has retired from coaching after 32 years in the NFL, including 15 with Carolina.

Carolina ranked in the top 10 in rushing yards eight times in Skipper’s 15 seasons, including each of the last five years. Carolina’s running backs went to six Pro Bowls under Skipper and four were voted All-Pro.

Skipper was a member of both of Carolina’s Super Bowl teams in 2003 and 2015.

Later Wednesday, the Panthers hired Jake Peetz to replace Skipper.

Advertisement

Peetz has nine years of experience as an NFL coach, most recently with the Raiders from 2015-17. He spent last year working for Nick Saban at Alabama as an offensive analyst. He has also coached quarterbacks.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.