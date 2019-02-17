Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Parker scores 15 to lead Marist past Monmouth 75-67

February 17, 2019 5:17 pm
 
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Brian Parker scored 15 points in leading a balanced Marist attack and the Red Foxes beat Monmouth 75-67 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Marist (12-14, 7-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) now has won five of its last six. Darius Hines scored 14 points, Isaiah Lamb 12 and Ryan Funk 11. Five other players entered the scoring column for Marist.

The Red Foxes led 44-39 at halftime before Hines converted a 3-point play and Parker sank a jump hook for a 10-point lead. Later, Funk hit a 3-pointer, followed with a dunk and Hines hit a jumper and the lead was 58-41. The Hawks went on an 11-0 run and closed to 67-64 with 5:38 left when Mustapha Traore threw down a dunk, but Marist closed with an 8-3 spurt to seal the win.

Diago Quinn led the Hawks with 16 points, George Papas scored 12 and Deion Hammond 11. Monmouth (10-18, 9-6) has dropped two straight following a four-game winning streak.

