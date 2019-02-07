Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Parks’ late 3 lets UT Martin upset Jacksonville State, 66-64

February 7, 2019 11:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Preston Parks hit the game-winning 3-pointer with more than a minute left to lift UT Martin to a 66-64 win over Jacksonville State in an Ohio Valley Conference battle on Thursday night.

The loss knocks Jacksonville State two games back of the three-team logjam atop the conference standings.

Jason Burnell put Jacksonville State up, 56-54 with his jumper with 5:30 left and Ty Hudson added a layup and Burnell hit from the field to push the lead to six, 60-64 with under four minutes to play. Parks hit two free throws, scored at the basket and an added a 3 that made it a one-point game, 62-61 with 2:18 left. Parks 3 with 1:23 left capped the scoring.

Parks, who scored 10 of the Skyhawks’ final 12 points, finished with 18 points off the bench. Quintin Dove paced UT Martin (7-15, 2-9) with 21 points.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Marlon Hunter had 16 points to lead the Gamecocks (16-8, 8-3).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.