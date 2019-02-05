Listen Live Sports

Passengers flood Atlanta airport after Super Bowl weekend

February 5, 2019
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Nearly 102,000 passengers flew out of Atlanta’s international airport the Monday after the Super Bowl, breaking the record for the number of people screened at the airport in one day.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports passengers waited for up to an hour-and-a-half to get through security on what many call Mass Exodus Monday. Lines went all the way from the domestic terminal atrium into the airline check-in areas.

The Transportation Security Administration says the previous record was set on the Friday before Memorial day last year, when just over 93,000 passengers flew out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The airport’s assistant general manager of planning, Tom Nissalke, says the airport had “established a plan to essentially use every available square foot and fill it with queuing.”

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

