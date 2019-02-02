Patriots-Rams History

1974 — Patriots 20, Rams 14 (NE)
1980 — Rams 17, Patriots 14 (NE)
1983 — Patriots 21, Rams 7 (LA)
1986 — Patriots 30, Rams 28 (LA)
1989 — Rams 24, Patriots 20 (NE)
1992 — Rams 14, Patriots 0 (LA)
1998 — Rams 32, Patriots 18 (StL)
2001 — Rams 24, Patriots 17 (NE)
2002 — x-Patriots 20, Rams 17 (New Orleans)
2004 — Patriots 40, Rams 22 (StL)
2008 — Patriots 23, Rams 16 (NE)
2012 — Patriots 45, Rams 7 (London)
2016 — Patriots 26, Rams 10 (NE)
Note: Rams franchise in St. Louis from 1995-2015; x-Super Bowl
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.