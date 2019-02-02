Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Patriots-Rams History

February 2, 2019 2:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Patriots lead series 8-5

1974 — Patriots 20, Rams 14 (NE)

1980 — Rams 17, Patriots 14 (NE)

1983 — Patriots 21, Rams 7 (LA)

1986 — Patriots 30, Rams 28 (LA)

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

1989 — Rams 24, Patriots 20 (NE)

1992 — Rams 14, Patriots 0 (LA)

1998 — Rams 32, Patriots 18 (StL)

2001 — Rams 24, Patriots 17 (NE)

2002 — x-Patriots 20, Rams 17 (New Orleans)

2004 — Patriots 40, Rams 22 (StL)

2008 — Patriots 23, Rams 16 (NE)

2012 — Patriots 45, Rams 7 (London)

2016 — Patriots 26, Rams 10 (NE)

Note: Rams franchise in St. Louis from 1995-2015; x-Super Bowl

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|8 6th Global Conference on Education,...
2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.