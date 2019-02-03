Listen Live Sports

Patriots-Rams Stats

February 3, 2019 10:15 pm
 
New England 0 3 0 10—13
L.A. Rams 0 0 3 0— 3
Second Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 42, 10:29.

Third Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 53, 2:11.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Michel 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 7:00.

NE_FG Gostkowski 41, 1:12.

A_70,081.

___

NE La
First downs 22 14
Total Net Yards 407 260
Rushes-yards 32-154 18-62
Passing 253 198
Punt Returns 2-2 2-12
Kickoff Returns 1-38 1-27
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-35-1 19-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-9 4-31
Punts 5-43.0 9-46.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-20 9-65
Time of Possession 33:10 26:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Michel 18-94, Burkhead 7-43, Edelman 1-8, Patterson 2-7, White 2-4, Brady 2-(minus 2). Los Angeles, Gurley 10-35, C.Anderson 7-22, Woods 1-5.

PASSING_New England, Brady 21-35-1-262. Los Angeles, Goff 19-38-1-229.

RECEIVING_New England, Edelman 10-141, Gronkowski 6-87, Burkhead 2-15, Patterson 2-14, White 1-5. Los Angeles, Cooks 8-120, Woods 5-70, Reynolds 3-28, C.Anderson 2-12, Gurley 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Gostkowski 46. Los Angeles, Zuerlein 48.

