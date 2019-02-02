Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Patterson leads Prairie View A&M past Alabama A&M 81-65

February 2, 2019 8:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Devonte Patterson scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Prairie View A&M rolled to an 81-65 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Antione Lister added 18 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (10-11, 9-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won nine in a row. Gerard Andrus had 16 points and five rebounds and Dennis Jones had 13 points and nine assists.

The Panthers trailed early in the first half but a 10-0 run midway through capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Jones and Lister gave them a 20-18 edge, and they stretched it to 36-28 at the break.

Alabama A&M closed to 55-51 early in the second half, but a Patterson dunk sparked a 9-0 run that pushed the Panthers’ lead to 64-51 with 8:50 to play. They led by double figures the rest of the way.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tre Todd scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-18, 3-5). Evan Wiley added 13 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.