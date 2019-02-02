Patterson leads Prairie View A&M past Alabama A&M 81-65

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Devonte Patterson scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Prairie View A&M rolled to an 81-65 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Antione Lister added 18 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (10-11, 9-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won nine in a row. Gerard Andrus had 16 points and five rebounds and Dennis Jones had 13 points and nine assists.

The Panthers trailed early in the first half but a 10-0 run midway through capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Jones and Lister gave them a 20-18 edge, and they stretched it to 36-28 at the break.

Alabama A&M closed to 55-51 early in the second half, but a Patterson dunk sparked a 9-0 run that pushed the Panthers’ lead to 64-51 with 8:50 to play. They led by double figures the rest of the way.

Tre Todd scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-18, 3-5). Evan Wiley added 13 points.

