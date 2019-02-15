Listen Live Sports

Patton leads Sacramento State past Southern Utah, 84-73

February 15, 2019 12:08 am
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Patton scored 22 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as Sacramento State pulled away from Southern Utah in the second half to post an 84-73 victory Thursday night.

The Hornets trailed at intermission, 33-32, but erupted for 52 second-half points to secure the win.

Marcus Graves finished with 19 points and Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa added 18 points and dished six assists for the Hornets.

Brandon Better had 19 points and Andre Adams contributed another 14 for the Thunderbirds (12-11, 7-7).

The Hornets (11-11) are 5-8 in the Big Sky, but six of the team’s 13 conference games were decided by six points or less, with Sacramento State going 1-5 in those games.

In the first meeting between the teams, Sacramento State trailed by 28 points with 13:55 left in the game but roared back to have a chance to tie the game with :30 left only to lose, 76-71.

