Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pearson scores 23 to lift Texas St. over UALR 67-60

February 16, 2019 7:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nijal Pearson had 23 points as Texas State beat Arkansas-Little Rock 67-60 on Saturday.

Eric Terry had 12 points for Texas State (21-5, 10-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Tre’Larenz Nottingham added 11 points and six rebounds.

Rayjon Tucker had 20 points and six rebounds for the Trojans (10-16, 5-8). Nikola Maric added 17 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. Texas State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 80-62 on Jan. 17. Texas State faces Louisiana-Monroe at home on Thursday. Arkansas-Little Rock plays Arkansas State on the road next Saturday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.