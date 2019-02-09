Listen Live Sports

Pearson with 17, Texas St. beats Coastal Carolina 65-57

February 9, 2019 8:38 pm
 
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Nijal Pearson scored 17 points and Texas State beat Coastal Carolina 65-57 on Saturday.

Alex Peacock added 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Bobcats (19-5, 8-3 Sun Belt). Tre’Larenz Nottingham also had 14 points.

Texas State shot 46 percent from the field compared to 35 percent for Coastal Carolina and had a 37-27 rebounding advantage.

The Bobcats scored first and led all the way, building to a 38-23 advantage at the break.

Coastal Carolina cut it to 38-31 early in the second half but a dunk by Alonzo Sule ignited an 11-2 run that stretched it to 49-33 with 12:32 to play. The Chanticleers (12-11, 6-5) closed again late, cutting it to three points, 59-56, with two minutes left but could not get closer.

Zac Cuthbertson led the Chanticleers with 15 points and seven rebounds. Devante Jones and Tommy Burton had 10 points apiece.

