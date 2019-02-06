Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pelicans-Bulls, Box

February 6, 2019 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW ORLEANS (125)

Miller 4-7 0-0 12, Williams 4-9 2-4 12, Okafor 6-8 1-3 13, Jackson 3-8 0-0 7, Holiday 6-19 3-4 18, Randle 10-18 7-9 31, Diallo 7-8 4-5 18, Frazier 3-4 2-4 8, Clark 2-4 1-1 6. Totals 45-85 20-30 125.

CHICAGO (120)

Selden 2-3 0-0 6, Markkanen 10-19 5-5 30, Lopez 5-7 1-2 11, Dunn 8-13 0-0 18, LaVine 10-21 5-8 28, Felicio 3-7 0-0 6, Harrison 3-6 2-3 9, Arcidiacono 1-4 0-0 3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-11 1-1 9. Totals 45-91 14-19 120.

New Orleans 37 27 27 34—125
Chicago 39 26 17 38—120

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 15-35 (Randle 4-6, Miller 4-6, Holiday 3-13, Williams 2-5, Clark 1-2, Jackson 1-3), Chicago 16-36 (Markkanen 5-10, LaVine 3-8, Selden 2-2, Dunn 2-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-6, Harrison 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 46 (Diallo 9), Chicago 36 (Markkanen 10). Assists_New Orleans 26 (Holiday 11), Chicago 27 (Dunn 8). Total Fouls_New Orleans 18, Chicago 23. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second), Felicio. A_18,116 (20,917).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.