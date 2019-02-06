Pelicans-Bulls, Box

NEW ORLEANS (125)

Miller 4-7 0-0 12, Williams 4-9 2-4 12, Okafor 6-8 1-3 13, Jackson 3-8 0-0 7, Holiday 6-19 3-4 18, Randle 10-18 7-9 31, Diallo 7-8 4-5 18, Frazier 3-4 2-4 8, Clark 2-4 1-1 6. Totals 45-85 20-30 125.

CHICAGO (120)

Selden 2-3 0-0 6, Markkanen 10-19 5-5 30, Lopez 5-7 1-2 11, Dunn 8-13 0-0 18, LaVine 10-21 5-8 28, Felicio 3-7 0-0 6, Harrison 3-6 2-3 9, Arcidiacono 1-4 0-0 3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-11 1-1 9. Totals 45-91 14-19 120.

New Orleans 37 27 27 34—125 Chicago 39 26 17 38—120

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 15-35 (Randle 4-6, Miller 4-6, Holiday 3-13, Williams 2-5, Clark 1-2, Jackson 1-3), Chicago 16-36 (Markkanen 5-10, LaVine 3-8, Selden 2-2, Dunn 2-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-6, Harrison 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 46 (Diallo 9), Chicago 36 (Markkanen 10). Assists_New Orleans 26 (Holiday 11), Chicago 27 (Dunn 8). Total Fouls_New Orleans 18, Chicago 23. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second), Felicio. A_18,116 (20,917).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.