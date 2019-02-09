Listen Live Sports

Pelicans-Grizzlies, Box

February 9, 2019 10:28 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (90)

Miller 3-10 0-0 8, Williams 4-10 1-2 10, Davis 4-8 6-9 14, Jackson 3-12 0-0 6, Jr.Holiday 7-14 0-2 15, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Diallo 2-2 0-1 4, Randle 7-13 7-11 21, Frazier 1-3 2-2 5, Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Moore 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 34-86 16-27 90.

MEMPHIS (99)

Ju.Holiday 6-10 0-0 15, Jackson Jr. 4-13 4-5 14, Rabb 4-7 2-3 10, Conley 3-11 5-5 11, Bradley 3-10 0-0 8, Miles 6-9 0-0 13, Caboclo 1-3 0-0 2, Noah 8-14 3-3 19, Carter 0-4 0-0 0, Wright 3-7 1-2 7. Totals 38-88 15-18 99.

New Orleans 28 16 18 28—90
Memphis 20 21 31 27—99

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 6-33 (Miller 2-8, Jr.Holiday 1-2, Frazier 1-3, Moore 1-3, Williams 1-6, Davis 0-1, Clark 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Jackson 0-3, Randle 0-3), Memphis 8-29 (Ju.Holiday 3-5, Jackson Jr. 2-4, Bradley 2-4, Miles 1-3, Carter 0-2, Caboclo 0-2, Wright 0-3, Conley 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 52 (Davis 16), Memphis 45 (Noah 14). Assists_New Orleans 25 (Williams 7), Memphis 27 (Conley 9). Total Fouls_New Orleans 22, Memphis 24. A_16,841 (18,119).

