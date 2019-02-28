Listen Live Sports

Pelicans-Lakers, Box

February 28, 2019 1:19 am
 
NEW ORLEANS (119)

K.Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Davis 10-14 2-4 22, Randle 11-22 11-12 35, Payton 3-12 0-0 6, Holiday 8-19 2-3 19, Johnson 0-0 0-2 0, Miller 3-9 2-3 11, Diallo 3-6 1-1 7, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 7-10 0-0 15, Clark 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 46-102 20-27 119.

L.A. LAKERS (125)

Ingram 8-14 7-10 23, James 13-24 3-8 33, Kuzma 9-15 4-6 22, Rondo 5-15 0-0 11, Bullock 5-9 2-3 14, Muscala 0-2 0-0 0, Chandler 0-0 1-2 1, McGee 5-5 0-0 10, Caldwell-Pope 1-1 0-0 2, Stephenson 3-8 2-2 9, Hart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 49-94 19-31 125.

New Orleans 28 29 35 27—119
L.A. Lakers 35 28 32 30—125

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 7-35 (Miller 3-9, Randle 2-7, Jackson 1-3, Holiday 1-9, Moore 0-1, Payton 0-1, Clark 0-2, K.Williams 0-3), L.A. Lakers 8-25 (James 4-9, Bullock 2-4, Stephenson 1-1, Rondo 1-4, Ingram 0-1, Hart 0-1, Muscala 0-2, Kuzma 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 52 (Payton 11), L.A. Lakers 39 (Rondo 7). Assists_New Orleans 31 (Holiday 10), L.A. Lakers 37 (Rondo 16). Total Fouls_New Orleans 27, L.A. Lakers 22. Technicals_Holiday, L.A. Lakers coach Luke Walton. A_18,997 (18,997).

