Pelicans-Pacers, Box

NEW ORLEANS (111)

Williams 2-10 0-0 6, Davis 6-11 3-6 15, Randle 5-11 2-3 15, Payton 7-10 0-2 15, J.Holiday 5-12 3-5 14, S.Johnson 2-7 0-1 4, Diallo 5-7 6-7 16, Okafor 3-6 0-0 6, Jackson 3-10 2-4 8, Moore 5-9 1-2 12. Totals 43-93 17-30 111.

INDIANA (126)

Bogdanovic 7-14 3-4 20, Young 6-18 3-5 16, O’Quinn 3-6 2-2 8, Collison 4-9 2-2 10, Matthews 7-14 4-5 24, McDermott 2-5 3-5 9, Leaf 0-3 0-0 0, Sabonis 7-9 4-7 18, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, Evans 6-9 3-5 17. Totals 44-93 24-35 126.

New Orleans 35 36 23 17—111 Indiana 24 34 39 29—126

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 8-27 (Randle 3-5, Williams 2-7, Payton 1-1, Moore 1-3, J.Holiday 1-4, S.Johnson 0-1, Davis 0-2, Jackson 0-4), Indiana 14-32 (Matthews 6-11, Bogdanovic 3-5, McDermott 2-3, Evans 2-4, Young 1-4, Joseph 0-2, Collison 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 52 (Diallo 18), Indiana 48 (Sabonis 13). Assists_New Orleans 25 (Davis, J.Holiday, S.Johnson, Payton 4), Indiana 28 (Collison 12). Total Fouls_New Orleans 25, Indiana 24. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second) 2, Young, Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second). A_16,962 (20,000).

