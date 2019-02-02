Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pelicans-Spurs, Box

February 2, 2019 10:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW ORLEANS (108)

Miller 4-12 1-1 11, Hill 0-5 2-2 2, Okafor 3-8 0-0 6, Jackson 10-20 4-4 25, Holiday 6-16 2-2 15, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Diallo 5-7 3-3 13, Frazier 4-10 0-0 9, Williams 5-7 0-0 12, Clark 6-9 0-0 15. Totals 43-96 12-12 108.

SAN ANTONIO (113)

White 2-9 0-0 4, Gay 6-10 2-2 17, Aldridge 12-20 1-1 25, Forbes 3-8 5-5 12, DeRozan 3-10 7-8 13, Pondexter 0-1 0-0 0, Bertans 2-6 1-2 5, Metu 0-2 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-1 0-0 2, Gasol 3-6 0-0 6, Mills 5-9 0-0 12, Belinelli 7-10 0-0 17. Totals 44-92 16-18 113.

New Orleans 24 26 28 30—108
San Antonio 35 28 31 19—113

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 10-35 (Clark 3-5, Williams 2-4, Miller 2-8, Holiday 1-4, Frazier 1-4, Jackson 1-7, Johnson 0-1, Hill 0-2), San Antonio 9-23 (Gay 3-4, Belinelli 3-6, Mills 2-3, Forbes 1-4, Bertans 0-3, White 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 42 (Diallo, Williams 8), San Antonio 50 (Aldridge 14). Assists_New Orleans 26 (Frazier 8), San Antonio 29 (DeRozan 5). Total Fouls_New Orleans 16, San Antonio 16. Technicals_DeRozan. A_18,354 (18,581).

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.