Pelicans-Spurs, Box

Miller 4-12 1-1 11, Hill 0-5 2-2 2, Okafor 3-8 0-0 6, Jackson 10-20 4-4 25, Holiday 6-16 2-2 15, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Diallo 5-7 3-3 13, Frazier 4-10 0-0 9, Williams 5-7 0-0 12, Clark 6-9 0-0 15. Totals 43-96 12-12 108.
White 2-9 0-0 4, Gay 6-10 2-2 17, Aldridge 12-20 1-1 25, Forbes 3-8 5-5 12, DeRozan 3-10 7-8 13, Pondexter 0-1 0-0 0, Bertans 2-6 1-2 5, Metu 0-2 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-1 0-0 2, Gasol 3-6 0-0 6, Mills 5-9 0-0 12, Belinelli 7-10 0-0 17. Totals 44-92 16-18 113.
|New Orleans
|24
|26
|28
|30—108
|San Antonio
|35
|28
|31
|19—113
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 10-35 (Clark 3-5, Williams 2-4, Miller 2-8, Holiday 1-4, Frazier 1-4, Jackson 1-7, Johnson 0-1, Hill 0-2), San Antonio 9-23 (Gay 3-4, Belinelli 3-6, Mills 2-3, Forbes 1-4, Bertans 0-3, White 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 42 (Diallo, Williams 8), San Antonio 50 (Aldridge 14). Assists_New Orleans 26 (Frazier 8), San Antonio 29 (DeRozan 5). Total Fouls_New Orleans 16, San Antonio 16. Technicals_DeRozan. A_18,354 (18,581).
