Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penguins-Blue Jackets Sum

February 26, 2019 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh 2 1 2—5
Columbus 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 29 (Crosby, Hornqvist), 13:45. 2, Pittsburgh, McCann 12 (Cullen, Ruhwedel), 18:22.

Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 20 (Kessel, Aston-Reese), 1:15. 4, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 12 (Harrington, Dzingel), 4:55. 5, Columbus, Atkinson 35 (Panarin, Werenski), 7:09 (pp).

Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, McCann 13 (Simon, Schultz), 13:27. 7, Pittsburgh, Crosby 27 (Johnson), 19:55.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-12-7_27. Columbus 5-11-7_23.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Columbus 1 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 19-10-2 (23 shots-21 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 26-19-1 (26-22).

A_18,776 (18,500). T_2:27.

Referees_Francis Charron, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.