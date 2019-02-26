Penguins-Blue Jackets Sum

Pittsburgh 2 1 2—5 Columbus 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 29 (Crosby, Hornqvist), 13:45. 2, Pittsburgh, McCann 12 (Cullen, Ruhwedel), 18:22.

Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 20 (Kessel, Aston-Reese), 1:15. 4, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 12 (Harrington, Dzingel), 4:55. 5, Columbus, Atkinson 35 (Panarin, Werenski), 7:09 (pp).

Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, McCann 13 (Simon, Schultz), 13:27. 7, Pittsburgh, Crosby 27 (Johnson), 19:55.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-12-7_27. Columbus 5-11-7_23.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Columbus 1 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 19-10-2 (23 shots-21 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 26-19-1 (26-22).

A_18,776 (18,500). T_2:27.

Referees_Francis Charron, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Mark Shewchyk.

