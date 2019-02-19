Penguins-Devils Sums

Pittsburgh 2 2 0—4 New Jersey 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Bratt 7 (Johansson, Mueller), 2:14. 2, Pittsburgh, Aston-Reese 7 (Dumoulin, Crosby), 6:49. 3, New Jersey, Johansson 12 (Bratt, Mueller), 12:12. 4, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 7 (Simon, Pettersson), 18:24 (pp). Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (interference), 7:17; Seney, NJ, (tripping), 16:30.

Second Period_5, Pittsburgh, Rust 17 (Guentzel), 10:45. 6, Pittsburgh, Ruhwedel 1 (Malkin), 17:29. Penalties_None.

Third Period_7, New Jersey, Wood 7 (Zajac, Severson), 15:10. Penalties_Kessel, PIT, (tripping), 5:42; Coleman, NJ, (tripping), 17:09.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-9-8_28. New Jersey 12-8-16_36.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 2; New Jersey 0 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 18-10-1 (36 shots-33 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 15-18-6 (28-24).

A_15,824 (16,514). T_2:24.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Kory Nagy.

