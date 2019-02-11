Penguins-Flyers Sum

|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|2—4
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|1—1
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 24 (Rust), 8:19.
Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 6 (Kessel, Malkin), 7:04.
Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 27 (Crosby, Letang), 14:46. 4, Philadelphia, Voracek 14 (Gostisbehere, Giroux), 15:26 (pp). 5, Pittsburgh, Letang 13 (Crosby), 19:47 (sh).
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-8-12_28. Philadelphia 9-28-14_51.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Philadelphia 1 of 5.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 16-9-1 (51 shots-50 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 11-6-1 (27-24).
A_19,103 (19,543). T_2:32.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Jonny Murray.
